Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 11:07 AM

Fire reduces three houses to rubble in north Kashmir's Bandipora

“Locals appeal for help”
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 11:07 AM
GK Photo
GK Photo

At least three houses were reduced to ashes in a massive blaze in the Plan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora town late Monday.

Witnesses said the fire erupted from one of the houses located in Ward No 3 near Masjid Owais-i-Karni (RA) around 8:15 PM and later spread to the adjacent houses, damaging them completely.

Trending News

BJP, 'its ilk' getting free run: NC

High Court quashes PSA detention of Kulgam man

Representational Photo

Suspected BAT action foiled in Machil: BSF

“The houses belonged to three brothers among which two of the families are not very well off,” said Sahir, a local.

In the massive fire incident, the inmates of two houses, according to the witnesses, were unable to retrieve anything.

“It broke my heart witnessing the houses of my neighbours, who are my relatives as well, go up in flames. I could feel the plight they were going through in such a harsh climate, it is a tragedy,” said Nisar Malik.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 59mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Photo

COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 91.77 lakh, 37,975 new cases reported

Itehad-ul-Muslimeen patron Moulana Abbas Ansari bereaved

High Court quashes PSA detention of Kulgam man

Witnesses said a non-local family had stayed put on rent in one the houses from which the fire is believed to have erupted.

The witnesses said the fire and emergency department arrived on time but only with one fire tender. “It was not enough to douse off the flames, later on. NHPC also arrived with a fire tender but the fire was doused off by then,” said Sahir.

A team of revenue officials arrived at the spot to inspect the damages, said an official.

The families are presently staying put at their relatives’ homes, locals said, even as they appealed to the general public to help the affected families who had become homeless after the fire incident.

Tagged in ,
Related News