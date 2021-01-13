First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Srinagar

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon with officials saying that the first dose will be given to healthcare workers.

The vaccination will kick-start in J&K on January 16.

A health official confirmed to KNO that they received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine adding the department has already done groundwork and mock drills for administering the first doses on January 16.

State Immunisation Officer, Dr Qazi Haroon told KNO that the vaccination doses will be forwarded to different areas so that they are able to start the vaccination drive along with other states on 16 January.

Qazi said that they have arranged choppers to take vaccines to far off places in J&K like Gurez, Tanghdar Karnah and by Friday they will all ready to start the vaccination process along with the entire country on Saturday.

Pertinently, the first phase of the vaccination drive will cover 30 crore people in India.

India has authorised two Covid-19 vaccines – indigenous Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Oxford-AstraZeneca & Serum Institute of India vaccine Covishield for emergency use.