First COVID-19 death in Rajouri; J&K toll now 53

Rajouri district in Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first COVID-19 death on Friday, taking the number of the people who died due to novel coronavirus in the union territory to 53, officials said.

Reports said that a 65-year-old man from Sialsui village of Kalakote tehsil died at Government Medical College, Jammu.

He was referred to GMC Jammu six days ago with some injuries. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 there.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that it was the first COVID-19 death in Rajouri district. He confirmed that the patient died today morning at GMC Jammu.