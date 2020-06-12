Health, Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 12, 2020, 11:46 AM

First COVID-19 death in Rajouri; J&K toll now 53

He was referred to GMC Jammu six days ago with some injuries. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 there.
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Rajouri district in Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first COVID-19 death on Friday, taking the number of the people who died due to novel coronavirus in the union territory to 53, officials said.

Reports said that a 65-year-old man from Sialsui village of Kalakote tehsil died at Government Medical College, Jammu.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that it was the first COVID-19 death in Rajouri district. He confirmed that the patient died today morning at GMC Jammu.

Related News