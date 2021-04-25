First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir on Sunday reported first COVID-19 related death this year after a woman from border town Karnah breathed her last after contracting the disease.

Tehsildar Karnah Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the deceased had a travel history and had tested COVID-19 positive five days ago following which she was home quarantined.

He said the woman’s condition deteriorated Saturday evening after which she was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tanghdar.

“After she felt acute breathlessness, doctors present there referred her to Srinagar but she died on way hardly few kilometres away from SDH Tanghdar, added the Tehsildar Karnah.

He said that last rites of the deceased were carried under proper SOPs.

Meanwhile, the primary contacts of the deceased have tested negative for the disease as per officials.