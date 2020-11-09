Latest News, Pir Panjal
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 9, 2020, 5:01 PM

Five aspirants arrested for carrying cell phones to exam centre in J&K's Rajouri

They have been handed over to local police in Rajouri.
Representational Photo

Five aspirants have been arrested for carrying mobile phones inside the examination center and resorting to cheating practices in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

An official said that a written examination for the post of constable level recruitment in Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Reserve Force (CISF) was held in the month of October but was cancelled thereafter after it came to fore that examination paper was leaked prior to the written test.

“A fresh written test was held on Sunday in Rajouri in which invigilator staff found five aspirants carrying mobile phones with them who were trying to cheat in the test with the help of their gadgets,” the official said.

The official told Greater Kashmir that all five aspirants were detained and have been handed over to local police in Rajouri. “A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation into the matter has been taken up,” the official said.

