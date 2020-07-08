Five deaths in a day take COVID-19 toll to 148 in J&K

Kashmir Valley on Monday reported five deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 148.

While two deaths each took place at CD, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients, and SMHS hospital, one happened at SKIMS Soura.

Talking to GNS, Medical Superintendent CD hospital Dr Salim Tak said one among those who died at the hospital was a 44-year-old from Sopore town of Baramulla and other, a 75-year-old, was from Batamaloo Srinagar.

The quadragenarian was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and had acute respiratory failure and was on ventilator, Tak said.

“The young man was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and died today,” he said.

Regarding the septuagenarian from Batamaloo, Dr Tak said that he was suffering from chronic kidney disease, hypertension, hypothyroidism and had bilateral pneumonia. He died a day after he was admitted to the hospital, Dr Tak added.

Earlier, hours after a 65-year-old man from Nadihal Baramulla died at a hospital here, his sample for covid-19 returned positive. The sexagenarian was admitted to SMHS hospital on July 6, officials said.

“He had bilateral pneumonia.

The patient was very critical,” Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told GNS. “He died last night and his sample for covid-19 came out to be positive today,” he added.

Also, a 70-year-old woman from Shopian died at the hospital here, two days after she was admitted. The septuagenarian with Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) also died last evening, Dr Choudhary said.

Previously, a 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura here, six days after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS the woman died due to “cardiopulmonary arrest” at 2:40 a.m.

“She was a known case of hypertension with T2DM,” he said. The young woman had ‘post renal transplant’ in 2016 and she had reported to hospital’s emergency on June 28 with complaints of shortness of breath, Professor Jan said. “She was admitted and a preliminary diagnosis of pneumothorax was made and covid-19 sample was taken which came out positive on July 2. The patient had B/L Intercostal drain in place,” he added.

With these deaths, 134 people in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 36 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (30), Kulgam (17), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.