Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 1:58 PM

Five doctors among 16 persons test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

11 travellers test positive at Army's command hospital Udhampur
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 1:58 PM
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

Sixteen persons, including five doctors, tested positive for covid-19 in J&K late Sunday night, taking the total number of positive cases in the  Union Territory to 1199.

Dr Salim Khan Nodal officer for covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told news agency KNO that five doctors including three from ENT section of SMHS, and one each from Dental college and SKIMS MCH Bemina tested positive on Sunday evening.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

Lt Col Inam Danish Khan from Army’s Command hospital Udhampur told KNO that 11 travellers  from Udhampur and Kulgam tested positive for COVID- 19 at the hospital late Sunday night.

Related News