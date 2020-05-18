Five doctors among 16 persons test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

Sixteen persons, including five doctors, tested positive for covid-19 in J&K late Sunday night, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 1199.

Dr Salim Khan Nodal officer for covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told news agency KNO that five doctors including three from ENT section of SMHS, and one each from Dental college and SKIMS MCH Bemina tested positive on Sunday evening.

Lt Col Inam Danish Khan from Army’s Command hospital Udhampur told KNO that 11 travellers from Udhampur and Kulgam tested positive for COVID- 19 at the hospital late Sunday night.