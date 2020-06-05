Five doctors, seven pregnant women among 182 fresh Covid-19 cases in J&K

Five doctors and seven pregnant women were among 182 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the overall number of patients to 3324.

Out of the fresh cases, 108 were reported from Kashmir Valley and 74 from Jammu division.

The cases include six from Anantnag, Srinagar 22, Kulgam 2, Kupwara 13, Baramulla 7, Shopian 42, Bandipora 4, Budgam 9, Pulwama 2, Ganderbal 1, Jammu 12, Ramban 11, Udhampur 26, Kathua 11, Poonch 2, Samba 4, Rajouri 2, Doda 5 and Reasi 1.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that among them, 64 cases were reported at CD hospital laboratory, which include five doctors and seven pregnant women. The infected doctors include three from SMHS hospital.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told GNS that out of the 2315 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 34 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, said among them 12 are from Kupwara, eight from Srinagar, four from Bandipora, two each from Shopian, Baramulla and Budgam besides one each from Anantnag, Shopian and Rajouri.

Regarding the Kupwara cases, he said, the samples were received from CHC Kupwara and include 30-year-old man from Tekipora, 69-year-old man from DPL, 23-year-old woman from Sultanpora, five females aged 13, 18, 21, 26 and 42 years besides four men—aged 26, 28, 32 and 38 years old from Warnow.

He said out of the samples which returned to be positive include seven received from CMO Srinagar and they include all men: 34-year-old from Beerwah Budgam, 65-year-old from Lal Bazar Srinagar, 27-year-old from Pandan Nowhatta, 43-year-old from Bemina Srinagar, 29-year-old from Shopian.

Samples which were taken at SKIMS and tested positive include a 65-year-old man from Nowpora Shopian, 4-year-old from Ashmuqam Anantnag, 31-year-old from DH Pora Kulgam. The others include 60-year-old man from Nagipora Bandipora, one male and two females—30-year-old and 75-year-old from Bonakoot Bandipora besides 30-year-old man from Khanpora Baramulla and 33-year-old woman from Jara Boniyar in Uri as well as three cases from Nowgam Srinagar—2 men, aged 34 and 75 and 30-year-old female—and 2-year-old girl from Katch Budgam, 38-year-old man from Bandikatore Rajouri and 62-year-old female from Heepora Batgund Shopian.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the 300 samples processed at the hospital’s diagnostic laboratory till afternoon today, 13 came out to be positive. 65 cases were confirmed at army’s Udhampur hospital, said Lt Col Inam Danish Khan.