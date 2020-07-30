Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 4:39 PM

Five IAS officers to coordinate media visits to J&K on first anniversary of UT

Kansal will be assisted by IAS officers Syed Abid Rashid and Sarmad Hafeez, while Gupta will be assisted by M Raju as joint nodal officer.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 4:39 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The administration has appointed five senior IAS officers to coordinate visits of media teams from various parts of the country over the next two weeks as Jammu and Kashmir completes one year as a union territory on August 5.

“Sanction is here accorded to the nomination of following officers as nodal officers and joint nodal officers for coordinating the proposed visits of the media teams to Jammu and Kashmir over the next two weeks,” an order issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday reads.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

While Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal has been appointed the nodal officer for Kashmir region, Dheeraj Gupta has been entrusted with the task for Jammu region.

Kansal will be assisted by IAS officers Syed Abid Rashid and Sarmad Hafeez, while Gupta will be assisted by M Raju as joint nodal officer.

Several media teams are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir for ground reporting on the developments in the union territory since it was carved out from the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

Latest News

Xiaomi India's showrooms inaugurated

'Finance Ministry working with RBI on need for loan restructuring'

Reliance reports record profit

IOC net profit falls 47% in Q1

The visiting journalists will interact with the officials to highlight the perspective of the administration about the positive changes that have taken place in the last one year.

They are also likely to meet selected civil society activists during their visit to the valley.

Related News