Five injured in Gurez shelling, residents take refuge in underground bunkers

At least five people were injured in cross-border shelling in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

The officials identified all the injured as residents of Bagtore village located along the Line of control where the shelling is going on.

The shelling triggered panic along Gurez’s tehsil Dawar too where residents had to take refuge in underground bunkers for several hours.

BMO Gurez, Dr Tahira told Greater Kashmir that the injured had received splinter injuries and were locally treated at a local health centre.

She identified identified the four injured persons as Rehana Khursheed (14), daughter of Khursheed Ahamd Ganie, Munaza Jamsheed (12), daughter of Jamsheed Ahmad, Jabar Ahmad Ganie (72), son of Laasi Ganie and Sada Begum (62) – all residents of Bagtore Gurez.

Tahira said that people in Dawar were so terrified that they took refuge in underground bunkers.

SDPO Gurez, Aijaz Ahamd said the shelling was going on along Izmarg and Dawar areas. He said the shelling across Dawar had stopped but intensified in Izmarg Bagtore.

SDM Gurez told Greater Kashmir that heavy shelling is going on in the area.