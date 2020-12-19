Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:31 PM

Five injured in scuffle between PAGD, independent candidates' supporters in J&K's Poonch

While polling continued at the polling station despite the clash, the injured were shifted to SDH Mendhar for first aid.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:31 PM

At least five persons were injured in a clash between supporters of two contesting candidates at a polling station in Salwah area of Mendhar-C during the last phase of DDC elections on Saturday.    

Official sources told news agency GNS that there was a clash between supporters of an independent candidate, Mohd Ashfaq and a PAGD candidate Zeeshan Rana (NC) at the polling station.  

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

MGNCRE, KU organise awareness programme on MBA Rural Management

While polling continued at the polling station despite the clash, the injured were shifted to SDH Mendhar for first aid.

Four of them have been identified as Mohd Khaliq (56), Niaz Ahmed, Ifthikar Ahmed (Provisional NC Student union President) and Naseem Akhter, all residents of Salwah.  

Confirming the incident, SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri said that polling was going on unabated in the area.

Tagged in , ,
Related News