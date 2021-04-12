Five killed, four injured in minibus accident in J&K's Doda

At least five passengers were killed and four others seriously injured when the minibus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into Kalnai river today afternoon on Thathri-Gandoh road, some 42 kms from Doda town.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the bus (JK06A-6733) was on its way from Doda to Chilli when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve near Piyakul in Kahara area of the Doda district.

“Such was the impact of the accident, the vehicle after hitting the boulders, broke into two parts,” he said.

A rescued man lies on a rock near the accident site. GK Photo

SP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria told Greater Kashmir that the police, Army and locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all passengers and shifted them to Trauma Hospital Thathri, where doctors declared four of them as brought dead.

“Five injured persons were shifted to GMC Doda, where one injured woman also succumbed, taking the death toll to five,” he added.

People watch from the above as the victims are being rescued. GK Photo

The deceased have been identified as Yasir Hussain (26) S/O Bashir Ahmed R/O Dhrouth, Shukar Din (60) S/O Abdul Aziz R/O Tanta-Kahara, Kali Begum (50) W/O Abdul Karim R/O Piyakul, Anju Devi (28) S/O Sunil Kumar R/O Sewa Chirala and Sudesha Devi (40) W/O Man Singh R/O Suhanda Shiva.

The injured were identified as Tanveer Ahmed (28) S/O Ali Hussain R/O Chilly Malath, Abdul Latief (35) S/O Mohd Ibrahim R/O Chilly, Ghulam Mohd (60) S/O Fatah Mohd R/O Gali-Bhatoli and Prem Chand (60) S/O Sant Ram R/O Bajja Chirala.