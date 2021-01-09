Five LeT OGWs arrested in Sopore: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five Lashker-e-Toiba over ground workers from Sopore area of north Kashmir Baramulla district.

“Acting on specific human and technical inputs, Sopore Police and Security forces arrested Khursheed Ahmad Lone of Nowpora Jagir Kreeri Baramulla, Bashir Ahmad Zargar of Behrampora, Rafiabad, Javid Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora, Sopore, Waseem Ahmad Lone of Botingoo, Sopore and Arif Ahmad Khanday of Zaloora, Sopore,” police said in a statement.

“They were involved in providing logistics and other assistance/ transportation to the LeT militants and were also in constant contact with the active (militants) of the outfit to carry out subversive activities within the jurisdiction of Police District Sopore”.

The police said that Khursheed has been arrested in case (FIR No. 122/2020) of police station Tarzoo, Bashir in case (FIR No. 154/2020 of police station Dangiwacha, Javid and Waseem in case (FIR No. 360/2020 of police station Sopore while as Arif in case FIR No. 84/2020 of police station Bomai.”The investigation of these cases are going on.”