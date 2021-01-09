Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 9, 2021, 9:33 PM

Five LeT OGWs arrested in Sopore: Police

“They were involved in providing logistics and other assistance," said the statement.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 9, 2021, 9:33 PM
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five Lashker-e-Toiba over ground workers from Sopore area of north Kashmir Baramulla district.

“Acting on specific human and technical inputs, Sopore Police and Security forces arrested Khursheed Ahmad Lone of Nowpora Jagir Kreeri Baramulla, Bashir Ahmad Zargar of Behrampora, Rafiabad, Javid Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora, Sopore, Waseem Ahmad Lone of Botingoo, Sopore and Arif Ahmad Khanday of Zaloora, Sopore,” police said in a statement.

Trending News

'Illegal structures' come up on agricultural land in Baramulla

Representational Image

56-year-old teacher dies of 'cardiac arrest' in Bandipora

Representational Photo

Rice mill owner slips into conveyor belt, dies

Empanelled ReT aspirants stage demo, demand appointment orders

“They were involved in providing logistics and other assistance/ transportation to the LeT militants and were also in constant contact with the active (militants) of the outfit to carry out subversive activities within the jurisdiction of Police District Sopore”.

The police said that Khursheed has been arrested in case (FIR No. 122/2020) of police station Tarzoo, Bashir in case (FIR No. 154/2020 of police station Dangiwacha, Javid and Waseem in case (FIR No. 360/2020 of police station Sopore while as Arif in case FIR No. 84/2020 of police station Bomai.”The investigation of these cases are going on.”

Tagged in ,
Related News