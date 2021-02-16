Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Qazigund,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

Five livestock die of 'asphyxiation' in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they died due to asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide emanating from the coal heater, an official said.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least five livestock died inside a cowshed allegedly due to ‘asphyxiation’ by a coal heater at Lammar village of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

News agency KNO quoted the officials saying that the five animals including a buffalo and two cows belonging to Ali Mohammad Gorsi, son of Merbaaz Gorsi of Bonibath, Lammar died due to asphyxiation inside a cowshed after he kept a coal heater there to keep animals warm.

