Five livestock die of 'asphyxiation' in south Kashmir's Qazigund

At least five livestock died inside a cowshed allegedly due to ‘asphyxiation’ by a coal heater at Lammar village of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

News agency KNO quoted the officials saying that the five animals including a buffalo and two cows belonging to Ali Mohammad Gorsi, son of Merbaaz Gorsi of Bonibath, Lammar died due to asphyxiation inside a cowshed after he kept a coal heater there to keep animals warm.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they died due to asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide emanating from the coal heater, an official said.