UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 11:58 AM

Five-member 'Crisis Management Group' set up in J&K to oversee COVID-19 control measures

Tasked to review the oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions.
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Following directions by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the J&K administration has constituted a five member Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the union territory and take preventive, control and mitigation measures accordingly. 

LG Sinha had passed directions for setting up the CMG last evening in view of a surge in infections. 

As per  a government handout, the CMG will be headed by Chief Secretary J&K, BVR Subrahmanyam while FC Finance Department, FC Health and Medical Education, PS Home Department and PS PWD will be the other members. 

PS to LG Sinha will be a special inviteee in the CMG, the handout said. 
The group shall “meet daily, and more often if necessary review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 in terms of cases, testing rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy and other parameters”.

It has also been tasked to review the oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions.

The CMG will also take “immediate measures for preventing the spread, control the infection and manage the availability of resources”.

Besides, it will also monitor the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and “fine tune vaccination strategies to ensure speedy and complete coverage at the earliest”.

The CMG has further been asked to take “other steps with the overall goal of controlling the spread of the disease”.

