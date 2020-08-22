GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 22, 2020, 11:29 PM

Five militant associates arrested in Bandipora

Four of the associates are from the north Kashmir district and one is from Srinagar.
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Five militant associates of Islamic State Jammu Kashmir (ISJK) were arrested with ammunition from Bandipora district of the union territory Saturday, police said.

They said the militant associates had carried out a recee of an Army camp to attack it.

Four of the associates are from the north Kashmir district and one is from Srinagar.

They were providing support and radicalizing the youth to join ISJK, a police official said.

He said they were making flags of ISJK in Chittibandy Aragam and supplying them to their associates in Srinagar.

Besides ammunition, incriminating material such as a matrix sheet and ISJK flags were seized from them. A case under the UAPA Act has been registered at Aragam police station, he added.

