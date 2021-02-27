Chenab Valley, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 27, 2021, 12:44 PM

Five shops gutted in massive blaze in J&K's Ramban

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Musarrat Zia said the loss assessment teams will rush to the area for examination.
GK Web Desk
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 27, 2021, 12:44 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

At least five shops were reduced to ashes in a massive blaze last night in Gandhri village of Ramban district in Jammu division, officials said.

News agency KNO quoted the officials saying the fire broke out from one of the shop at around 11 pm on Friday and engulfed other structures in its vicinity.

Trending News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Dr Syed Khurshid Iqbal

DAK expresses grief over demise of noted surgeon Dr Khurshid Iqbal

Reportedly, few gas cylinders also exploded in the fire incident leading to further damage.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Musarrat Zia said the loss assessment teams will rush to the area for examination.

He further said that there have been demands for sanctioning of additional fire tenders adding they shall make an assessment and project the demand soon.

Tagged in , ,
Related News