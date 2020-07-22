Five-year-old who had 90 per cent burn injuries dies of COVID 19

A five-year-old from North Kashmir’s Bandipora died of COVID19 at SKIMS Srinagar on Wednesday, making it the second Coronavirus related death from the district in a day.

The minor had received 90 per cent burn injuries and was reported COVID19 positive on 14 July.

Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Doctor Masarat confirmed the death to Greater Kashmir. “Yes a 5-year-old has died at SKIMS, he was COVID 19 positive, the doctor said”.

Earlier, a 46-year-old from Shahgund village of Bandipora died due to COVID at CD hospital in Srinagar. The patient was presently living at Zoonimar Srinagar and was critically ill due to lung cancer.

The two deaths have taken the death toll in the district to 7 — 4 are from Hajin block and 3 from Bandipora medical block, according to the officials.