'Flawed' results: Cluster University Srinagar students seek correction

The 6th-semester IMBA students of the 2017 batch from Cluster University Srinagar on Thursday demanded the correction of their ‘faulty’ result that was declared recently.

A delegation of students told Greater Kashmir that they have been shown as ‘failed’ in the results.

“We have been erroneously declared failed in Financial Institution and Markets subject. We demand that the error should be rectified immediately as it has taken a heavy toll on our career,” said a student.

She said they were not able to apply for the admission process in outside universities for post-graduate (PG) courses. “We have to provide the marks card to them but unfortunately we have not been issued it yet,” she said.

Another student said that the results of several backlog subjects of their 2nd and 4th semesters were also yet to be declared. “It has been more than three months since our exams were conducted,” he said, adding, “We demand immediate redressal of our genuine demands”.

However, no varsity official was available for the comment.