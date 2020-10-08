Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 8:12 PM

'Flawed' results: Cluster University Srinagar students seek correction

A delegation of students told Greater Kashmir that they have been shown as ‘failed’ in the results.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 8:12 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The 6th-semester IMBA students of the 2017 batch from Cluster University Srinagar on Thursday demanded the correction of their ‘faulty’ result that was declared recently.

A delegation of students told Greater Kashmir that they have been shown as ‘failed’ in the results.

Trending News

CUK's deptt of Zoology holds webinar

E&S officials condole former Director's demise

Khalida Shah cautions BJP against 'interfering' in religious affairs of Kashmiris

Several Panchs resign in Handwara

“We have been erroneously declared failed in Financial Institution and Markets subject. We demand that the error should be rectified immediately as it has taken a heavy toll on our career,” said a student.

She said they were not able to apply for the admission process in outside universities for post-graduate (PG) courses. “We have to provide the marks card to them but unfortunately we have not been issued it yet,” she said.

Another student said that the results of several backlog subjects of their 2nd and 4th semesters were also yet to be declared. “It has been more than three months since our exams were conducted,” he said, adding, “We demand immediate redressal of our genuine demands”.

Latest News

ADGP Gillani to hold charge of IG Traffic

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

Representational Photo

Global cases surpass 36 million mark

File Photo

India cases breach 68-lakh mark

However, no varsity official was available for the comment.

Tagged in ,
Related News