Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students arrives from Bangladesh capital

A special flight, carrying 167 medical students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here from Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Friday as part of the Centre’s efforts to bring back Indians stranded abroad.

“Total 167 students arrived at Srinagar airport in the special flight from Dhaka this afternoon,” an official said.

Officials said the students were undergoing screening at the airport after which they will be sent to administrative quarantine for a period of 14 days as mandated under the guidelines issued for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for the “tremendous efforts” in getting these students home.

“Profound gratitude to Indian High Commission @ihcdhaka for tremendous efforts. More to follow. For convenience of students — bulk tickets next,” Chaudhary said in a tweet.