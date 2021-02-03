Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

Air traffic at the Srinagar airport has resumed after briefly remaining suspended this morning due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir coupled with fog and mist, airport authorities confirmed.

The snow on the runway and reduction in visibility due to fog and mist had forced airport authorities to reschedule several flights for the day.

Director of the Srinagar airport, Santosh Dhoke told Greater Kashmir that flight operations resumed at the airport after the runway was cleared of snow while there was also improvement in the visibility.