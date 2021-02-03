Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 12:45 PM

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

Director Srinagar airport, Santosh Dhoke told Greater Kashmir that flight operations resumed at the airport after the runway was cleared of snow even as visibility also improved.
Photo courtesy: Twitter/ @Aaisnrairport
Air traffic at the Srinagar airport has resumed after briefly remaining suspended this morning due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir coupled with fog and mist, airport authorities confirmed.

The snow on the runway and reduction in visibility due to fog and mist had forced airport authorities to reschedule several flights for the day.

