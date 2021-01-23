Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 3:50 PM

Flights to and from Srinagar airport cancelled due to snowfall

Authorities said all flights to and from Srinagar airport were delayed in the morning and had to be finally cancelled because the runway clearance at the airport can only be started once it stops snowing.
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Due to continuous snowfall since Saturday morning, all flights to and from the Srinagar international airport have been cancelled.

As predicted by the local weather office, it started snowing in the Kashmir valley on Saturday morning.

Over 3 inches of snow had accumulated on the ground at most places in the plains of the valley till noon while reports said moderate to heavy snowfall was continuing in the higher reaches.

Authorities said all flights to and from Srinagar airport were delayed in the morning and had to be finally cancelled because the runway clearance at the airport can only be started once it stops snowing.

“Flight operations which remained suspended till noon to and from Srinagar international airport have been cancelled for the day,” sources said.

The weather office has forecast improvement in overall weather conditions from Sunday onwards.

