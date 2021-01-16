Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 11:19 AM

Fog affects life in J&K amid intense cold wave

Weather is likely to improve in J&K by late morning while there will likely be no significant change during the next 5 days, an official of the local meteorological (MET) department said.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 11:19 AM
Pic: Mir Imran/GK
Trending News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

Dense fog and mist added to extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the weather office forecast no major change during the next five days in the prevailing weather conditions.

“Morning fog and mist enveloped the plains of Jammu and Kashmir today morning. Weather is likely to improve by late morning. No significant change likely during the next 5 days,” an official of the local meteorological (MET) department said.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

The minimum temperature was minus 8.2 in Srinagar, minus 9.4 in Pahalgam and minus 5.4 in Gulmarg today.

Leh town was at minus 14, Kargil minus 19 and Drass had minus 25.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Yesterday’s maximum in Drass was minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city had 6.2, Katra again 6.2, Batote 7.6, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News