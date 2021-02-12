Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 10:51 AM

Fog in Jammu as mercury rises in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar had minus 0.6, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature of the day.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 10:51 AM
"Weather is likely to stay dry during the next week and the maximum temperatures are likely to rise further," File: Aman Farooq/ GK
“Weather is likely to stay dry during the next week and the maximum temperatures are likely to rise further,” File: Aman Farooq/ GK

Early morning fog disrupted normal activities in Jammu city on Friday as the day temperatures improved in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while the night temperatures also became less punishing than it had been a fortnight back.

“Weather is likely to stay dry during the next week and the maximum temperatures are likely to rise further,” said an official of the meteorological department.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar had minus 0.6, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.5, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 20.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.8, Katra 10.5, Batote 6.6, Bannihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah 2.7 as the minimum temperatures.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News