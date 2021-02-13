Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 3:26 PM

Fog in Jammu, thin clouds in Kashmir

"Weather is likely to improve further in the coming days," said an official of the meteorological department.
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

 Morning fog in Jammu and a thin cloud cover over the Kashmir Valley on Saturday affected life in the union territory as the weather office forecast better weather in the coming days.

“Foggy weather in Jammu and thin cloud cover occurred in the Valley on Saturday while the minimum temperatures continued to improve in J&K and Ladakh.

“Weather is likely to improve further in the coming days,” said an official of the meteorological department.

Srinagar had 1.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.3 and Gulmarg minus 3 as the minimum temperature of the day indicating improvement in conditions at all the three places.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.5, Kargil minus 14.2 and Drass minus 18.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.6, Katra 11, Batote 6.4, Bannihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

