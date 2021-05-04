Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 5:34 PM

Foreign militant involved in killing two councilors, cop trapped in ongoing Sopore gunfight: IGP Kashmir

The gunfight broke out at Nathipora area of Sopore this afternoon as per police.
IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar. [File/ GK]
Police on Tuesday said a foreign militant involved in the killing of two municipal councilorsand a policeman in Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in March is currently trapped at the site of a gunfight with security forces underway in the area. 

The gunfight broke out at Nathipora area of Sopore this afternoon as per police. 

A police spokesperson while confirming about the exchange of fire on Twitter, said that the foreign militant involved in the March 29 attack on a group of councilors at Sopore town was trapped in the gunfight. 

While a councilor and the policeman were killed instantly in the attack, a second councilor succumbed to his injuries a day later. 

