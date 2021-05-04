Foreign militant involved in killing two councilors, cop trapped in ongoing Sopore gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Police on Tuesday said a foreign militant involved in the killing of two municipal councilorsand a policeman in Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in March is currently trapped at the site of a gunfight with security forces underway in the area.

The gunfight broke out at Nathipora area of Sopore this afternoon as per police.

A police spokesperson while confirming about the exchange of fire on Twitter, said that the foreign militant involved in the March 29 attack on a group of councilors at Sopore town was trapped in the gunfight.

One foreign #terrorist involved in #killing of two councillors and a policeman, is trapped in the #encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/qHK50NC8cd— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 4, 2021

While a councilor and the policeman were killed instantly in the attack, a second councilor succumbed to his injuries a day later.