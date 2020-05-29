Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in Balakote

Forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in forward area of Balakote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday triggered several landmine explosions, destroying the green gold over several acres of land.



Officials said that the fire erupted on other side of the LoC and soon spread to this side. They said the fire triggered half a dozen explosions of anti-personnel land mines planted as part of the anti-infiltration grid.

The fire was raging when this report was being filed even as efforts were on to control it.