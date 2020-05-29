Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 8:57 PM

Forest fire rages near army's battle school In Rajouri

Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 8:57 PM
Representational pic
Representational pic

A major fire broke out in forests near the army’s battle school in Chatyari Sarol area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

The fire broke out around 11 PM and soon spread to nearby locations, said an official, adding that army personnel manager to prevent the fire from spreading to their encampment.

Trending News
File Photo

NC not to participate in delimitation exercise: Aga Ruhullah

Representational Pic

Shopian resident's sample tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K tally rises to 28

File Pic

Can't be part of anything we opposed in SC: NC's Masoodi on delimitation commission

File Pic

Hizb militant owned the car used for botched Pulwama bombing: Report

He said a team of police from Chatyar police post also reached on the spot and launched fire fighting operation along with response teams of forest department.

Divisional Forest Officer Rajouri, Sanjay Gupta said that fire was reported from forest compartment number 33/R.

Related News