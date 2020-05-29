Forest fire rages near army's battle school In Rajouri

A major fire broke out in forests near the army’s battle school in Chatyari Sarol area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

The fire broke out around 11 PM and soon spread to nearby locations, said an official, adding that army personnel manager to prevent the fire from spreading to their encampment.

He said a team of police from Chatyar police post also reached on the spot and launched fire fighting operation along with response teams of forest department.

Divisional Forest Officer Rajouri, Sanjay Gupta said that fire was reported from forest compartment number 33/R.