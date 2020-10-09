Former AMU student shot dead on campus

A young athlete has been shot dead inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

The incident happened on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Sanu Abbas, a former AMU student. He had gone for a walk with two of his friends at the athletics ground on the campus.

The AMU security was informed by his friends that ‘Sanu Abbas was shot and killed by unknown assailants on the athletics ground’.

The AMU security personnel reached the ground as soon as the information was received and the proctor and the police also reached the spot. Police collected evidence from the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The police have detained both the friends of the accused.

AMU proctor Wasim Ali, however, said whether the deceased youth was a student of AMU or any affiliated college, it would be known only after checking the records.

“At present, the police have detained two young men who came with him and they are being interrogated. Sanu was shot in the head and reportedly died on the spot,” he said.