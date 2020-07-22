Former counter-insurgent shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

A former counter-insurgent was on Wednesday shot dead by an unknown gunman in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, officials told news agency GNS.

They said that the gunman fired at Abdul Rashid Dar (58) son of Ghulam Hassan, in Furrah area of Mir Bazar in Kulgam, leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Medical superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr Majid Mahrib told news agency GNS that he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, entire area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to trace the attackers, officials added.