Former DG tourism, J&K M Ashraf passes away

Former Director General Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, and Greater Kashmir columnist Mohammad Ashraf passed away last night.

Reports said that Ashraf passed away at 11 pm Tuesday night.

His namaz e Janaza was held on Wednesday morning and he was laid to rest at Polytechnic graveyard Gogji Bagh.

Ashraf was popularly known as ‘tourism man of Kashmir’.

His death has been widely condoled by the members of civil society and those associated with tourism. Many of them also took to social media for extending condolences. On April 5, Ashraf had lost his mother.

KCSDS CONDOLES DEMISE

KCSDS is extremely grieved to know about the passing away of a proud son of the soil, M Ashraf. Ina Lilahi waina Ilaihi Rajeoun.

“He was very learned about his field of expertise and a prolific writer who wrote hundreds,even thousands of articles in GK (Greater Kashmir) which were well researched and exuded great passion for his land and its people.

He exhibited wide range of knowledge on history, geography, environment, forests of Kashmir and other affiliated fields. Yet he was very humble and a noble soul and always available for his friends. May his soul rest in peace. It will take a long time tto come to terms with his loss.”