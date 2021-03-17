Former J&K Chief Secretary Mir Nasrullah passes away

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mir Nasrullah passed away at his residence in Srinagar on Wednesday. He was 95.

Mir is survived by daughter Dr Rubeena and son Mir Amanullah, both of whom were beside him when he breathed his last at his residence in Sonwar area of Srinagar this morning.

According to Mir’s family he was not keeping well for the past few months.



Family sources said that the Nimaz-e-Jinazah of the deceased will be held at 5pm today.

Before serving as Chief Secretary J&K, Mir taught at SP College Srinagar. He was married to Shama Bakhshi daughter of then Prime Minister Bakhshi Ghulam Mohammad.

Post retirement he also served as the chairman of Bombay Mercantile Bank.

Mir along with Sheikh Ghulam Ahmad were the first two Kashmir officers to be inducted into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) through lateral entry.