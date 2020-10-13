Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Former J&K DGP SP Vaid tests positive for COVID-19

Former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police Shesh Paul Vaid on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus along with his two family members.

Vaid took to Twitter and wrote, “Today morning me along with my wife and son have tested positive for #COVID19. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. All who have been in direct contact with me in the last 2 weeks please get yourself tested and quarantined.

He also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

In September 2018, Vaid was shifted as J&K DGP and appointed as the transport commissioner.

