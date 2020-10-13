Former J&K DGP SP Vaid tests positive for COVID-19

Former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police Shesh Paul Vaid on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus along with his two family members.

Today morning me along with my wife and son have tested positive for #COVID19. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. All who have been in direct contact with me in last 2 weeks please get yourself tested and quarantined.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) October 13, 2020

He also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

In September 2018, Vaid was shifted as J&K DGP and appointed as the transport commissioner.