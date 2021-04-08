Former Kashmir University VC Prof Riyaz Punjabi passes away

Former Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Riyaz Punjabi died on Thursday after a brief illness.

Family sources told Greater Kashmir that Prof. Punjabi breathed his last this morning at his Delhi residence.

A Padma Shri awardee in the category of literature and education, Prof. Punjabi has served as the VC, Kashmir University from 1 January 2008 to 1 June 2011.

He held a doctorate in law and has authored a number of books and research papers. Prof. Punjabi has also lectured in the universities and research institutions in different parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Canada and Australia.

His death is being widely mourned by the literary and other sections of the society.