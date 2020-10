Unknown gunmen on Thursday evening fired upon a former militant in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, leaving him critically injured.

Official sources told news agency GNS that gunmen fired upon Tanveer Sofi in Kakapora near J&K Bank, leaving him seriously injured.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off, said the report.