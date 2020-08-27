Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 27, 2020, 1:12 PM

Former MLC among two die of COVID-19 in Jammu; BJP MP tests positive for virus

Bhagat said that the former MLC had tested positive for covid-19. He was 90.
File Photo of BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma
Two persons, including an ex-MLC from Kathua district of Jammu and an elderly woman from Gadi Garh, died of COVID-19 on Thursday while as BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

“Ex-MLC was admitted at the GMC Hospital in Kathua after he developed health related issues and he breathed his last at 2:30 AM in GMC Kathua,” said Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, O.P Bhagat.

This is the third covid death in Kathua district. Earlier, two women from Basohli and Billawar had died of covid-19 in the district.

Besides, a 70-year-old woman having multiple health issues who was admitted at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College, Jammu died of covid-19 today morning.

According to an official, the woman was a resident of Gadigarh area of Satwari in Jammu district.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma has also tested positive for covid-19. Sharma had returned to Jammu from Delhi and his swab returned positive, said an official. However, he is yet to be shifted to any hospital.

