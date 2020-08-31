India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 6:24 PM

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

There was a slight improvement in Mukherjee's health condition last week thereafter it deteriorated when he developed lung infection.
File Photo of Former President Late Pranab Mukherjee
File Photo of Former President Late Pranab Mukherjee

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Twitter.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You.”

Earlier, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said the former President’s health deteriorated on Monday and he was in a septic shock due to lung infection.

He has been hospitalized for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. “He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support,” the authorities said.

There was a slight improvement in Mukherjee’s health condition last week thereafter it deteriorated when he developed lung infection.

Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.

