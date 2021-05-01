Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 11:52 AM

Former VC BGSBU Prof. Irshad Hamal passes away

Varsity Admin Condoles Demise
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 11:52 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Former Vice-Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Hamal passed away after brief illness on Saturday morning, reports said.

The incumbent Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof. Akbar Masood, senior functionaries and faculty members have condoled the demise.

Trending News
Representational file photo

Potholes turn Baramulla highway into a 'cesspool'

File Photo [GK/ Aman Farooq]

Shopian gets 115 oxygen-supported beds

Screenshot of ayushman bharat website

Amid COVID-19, pendency of health cards creates problems for patients

Recalling the contribution of Prof. Hamal as the Vice Chancellor of BGSBU (2010-2015) Prof. Akbar Masood in his condolence message credited him for several academic and developmental initiatives in the varsity.

Prof. Akbar, as per news agency GNS, said that the contribution of Prof. Hamal in the growth and development of the University would always be remembered.

Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, Akbar said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Prof. Irshad Ahmed Hamal. It is a moment of grief and loss for the entire BGSBU fraternity. On behalf of whole BGSBU family, I express my deepest condolences and pray to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Latest News
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

COVID-19: India reports biggest spike of 4,01,999 cases, 3,523 deaths

Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 150.9mn

File Photo

Prayers to remain temporarily suspended: Wakf Board

file photo

Div Com Pole for comprehensive Flood Management Plan

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar, Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, Faculty members, Officers and staff of the University also condoled the sad demise of Prof. Irshad Ahmed Hamal and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.

Tagged in
Related News