Former VC BGSBU Prof. Irshad Hamal passes away

Former Vice-Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Hamal passed away after brief illness on Saturday morning, reports said.

The incumbent Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof. Akbar Masood, senior functionaries and faculty members have condoled the demise.

Recalling the contribution of Prof. Hamal as the Vice Chancellor of BGSBU (2010-2015) Prof. Akbar Masood in his condolence message credited him for several academic and developmental initiatives in the varsity.

Prof. Akbar, as per news agency GNS, said that the contribution of Prof. Hamal in the growth and development of the University would always be remembered.

Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, Akbar said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Prof. Irshad Ahmed Hamal. It is a moment of grief and loss for the entire BGSBU fraternity. On behalf of whole BGSBU family, I express my deepest condolences and pray to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar, Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, Faculty members, Officers and staff of the University also condoled the sad demise of Prof. Irshad Ahmed Hamal and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.