GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:12 PM

Soldier killed, three others injured in Kulgam road mishap

Sources said that the army man in critical condition is being shifted to Army hospital for specialized treatment.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A soldier was killed and three others injured in a road accident in Adijan village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning.

An official told the news agency KNO said that an Army vehicle of 9 Rashtriya Rifles (PARA) met with an accident near Adijan bypass, DH Pora.

He said that the vehicle fell into a nallah, in which water flow was high due to incessant rains, resulting in injuries to four Army men.

He added that they were shifted to Kulgam district hospital for treatment, however, one among them succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital while the condition of other three was said to be stable.

Medical Superintendent DH Kulgam, Dr Muzafar Zargar told KNO that one of the injured soldiers was brought dead to the hospital. He identified him as 27-year-old Sarosh.

