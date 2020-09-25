Four civilians injured in explosion at Anantnag gunfight site

Four youth were injured after an explosive device went off at the site of a gunfight between militants and security forces in Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight that broke out last night, police said.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that the explosion took place as a group of people were clearing the debris of the house which was damaged in the firefight.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Yasin Rather of Sirhama, Shahid Yousuf of Bun Nambal, Irfan Ahmed Bhat of Bun Nambal, and Mudasir Ahmed Magray of Sirhama.

Yasin and Shahid have been referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment, said the report.