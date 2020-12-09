Four civilians wounded in suspected grenade blast in Pattan

Four civilians were wounded in a suspected grenade explosion in Singhpora Bazaar area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that militants lobbed a grenade at the security forces, which missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

Four civilians were injured in the blast and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, a police officer told GNS that they were verifying whether it was a grenade or something else.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.