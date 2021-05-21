Chenab Valley, Latest News
Four construction workers injured as cab rolls down into gorge on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Two of the workers are said to be critical and have been shifted to a tertiary care hospital in Jammu.
Four construction workers were injured-two of them critically- after the cab they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Digdol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

The officials told Greater Kashmir that the cab carrying the four workers associated with the CPPPL Construction Company met with the accident near Army Camp Digdol.

Soon after the accident, Police, Army and the Quick Response Team Ramban along with locals launched a rescue operation.

The injured workers have been identified as Adil Sharief, son of Mohammed Sharief of Chanderkot, Mudassar Ahmed, of Sangaldan,Gool- both labourers and Varun Choudhary of Raipur Jammu and Gorav Kumar, son of Umesh Kumar of Bihar – both officers in CPPPL.

Choudhary and Kumar as per officials, are currently associated with constructing the Banihal-Ramban sector of the 4-lane highway.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that two of the workers were referred to a tertiary care hospital in Jammu from DH Ramban.

