Four CRPF personnel injured in Qazigund road accident

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a road accident in Gulab Bagh area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a CRPF vehicle collided with a truck bearing registration number JK0CA-2760 near Gulab Bagh, resulting in injuries to four CRPF men.

They said the injured, identified as ASI Yeshpal Singh, HC Parmal Singh, Ct. Suraj Singh and Ct J J Singh of 24 Bn CRPF, were shifted to Emergency Hospital Qazigund for treatment.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Emergency Hospital Qazigund, Dr. Aasima Nazir said the condition of all the four CRPF men is stable.