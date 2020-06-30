Four deaths in a day take COVID-19 toll in J&K to 100

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported four deaths due to COVID-19, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus in J&K to 100.

Among the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Kashmir Valley while one was from Jammu division’s Kathua district.

Two of the deaths in Valley took place in CD hospital here—one of them a 23-year-old man from Shopian and another, a 65-year-old woman, from Baghat Barzulla.

Talking to news agency GNS, Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients said that the 23-year-old man was shifted from SHMS hospital yesterday.

“He was having head injury was in serious condition,” he said, adding, “The 65-year-old woman from Baghat Barzulla was on ventilator. She was hypertensive, diabetic and had other ailments.”

Earlier, an 85-year-old woman from Basohli area of the Kathua district died at GMC Jammu. The octogenarian was the first covid-19 victim in the district.

“She was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was on oxygen since admission. She died at 7.30 a.m. today,” Dr. Nasib Chand Digra, Principal Dean Government Medical College Jammu, told GNS.

With history of travel, she was admitted to the JMC on June 25 and was on oxygen support since, a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Later in the day, a 55-year-old covid-19 positive patient from Baramulla district died at a hospital here.

A resident of Dewan Bagh Baramulla, the 55-year-old businessman was admitted to SKIMS Bemina on June 27, hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Shifa Deva told GNS. “He was suffering from pneumonia,” she said.

With these deaths, 100 people have so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 88 from the Valley and 12 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 23 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (16), Kulgam (13), Shopian (12), seven each from Jammu and Budgam and Anantnag and Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.