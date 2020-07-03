Four deaths in a day take J&K COVID-19 tally to 121

Kashmir Valley on Friday reported four more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 121.

Officials said that three out of these, three deaths took place at CD hospitals, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients. The another, a 80-year-old from Baramulla, died at SMHS hospital here.

Those dying due to the virus at CD hospital include an 80-year-old from Chatabal areas of Srinagar besides two patients, both aged 70-years, from Tarzoo Sopore and Baramulla areas respectively.

CD Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Salim Tak told GNS that the octogenarian was admitted on July 2. “The patient was suffering from hypertension, CKD, COPD and bilateral pneumonia,” he said.

Regarding patient from Tarzoo Sopore, he said, the septuagenarian was admitted on June 29. “He was having COPD and hypertension,” he said.

Earlier, a 70-year-old patient from Baramulla, who was running a medical shop, died at the hospital.

“The patient was shifted to CD hospital on July 2 and was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” he said.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS, told GNS that the octogenarian from Rajbagh area died at around 12:30 a.m.

“He was admitted on July 2 and had bilateral pneumonia and heart ailments,” he said.

With the death, 121 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 107 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (20), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Budgam (10), Anantnag (9), Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.