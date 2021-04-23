Four extortionists arrested in north Kashmir's Sopore: Police

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four persons involved in extortion related cases in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official said that they received a complaint from Muhammad Ashraf Lone from Highland Colony Sopore in which he said that unidentified persons wearing masks entered his clinic and threatened him that a hit warrant had been issued against him by Lashkar/Jaish-e-Muhammad militants.

He said that they told him that he would be killed if he failed to pay Rs 5 lakh.

According to the complainant, a letter pad of Jaish-e-Muhammad was handed over to complainant, in which he was directed to assist the militant organisations by providing them financial assistance.

An FIR No. 93/2021 U/S 392, 506 IPC 13 ULA was registered in police station Sopore. “Accordingly a team was constituted to identify and nab the culprits involved in the commission of offences,” said the official, as per news agency GNS.

The perpetrators were identified as Hilal Ahmed Patoo son of Ab Khaliq Patoo resident of Check Roady Khan Sopore, Tahleel Nisar Ahanger son of Nisar Ahmad Ahanger resident of Lal Bab Sahib Sopore, Imram Aziz Gilkar son of Ab Aziz Gilkar resident of Lal Bab Sahib Sopore and Mudasir Hassan Ganie son of Ghulam Hassan Ganie resident of Chinkipora Sopore were arrested.

The letter pad and a printer were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.