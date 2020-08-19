Four held with grenades, bullets in south Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces have recovered four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 from four persons who were arrested in Shopian district of south Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the police and security forces arrested four persons, identified as Imitiyaz Ahmad Dar of Ratnipora, Parvaiz Ahmad Kumar, Sajad Ahmad Dhobi, both residents of Pinjora and Shahid Manzoor of Hillow Imamsahib.

Four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, he added.

A case (FIR 191/20 20) under section 7/25, 18,39 ULA and 307 IPC has been registered in this regard, the officer added.