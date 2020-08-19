Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 11:18 AM

Four held with grenades, bullets in south Kashmir's Shopian

A case (FIR 191/20 20) under section 7/25, 18,39 ULA and 307 IPC has been registered in this regard,
GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 11:18 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Security forces have recovered four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 from four persons who were arrested in Shopian district of south Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the police and security forces arrested four persons, identified as Imitiyaz Ahmad Dar of Ratnipora, Parvaiz Ahmad Kumar, Sajad Ahmad Dhobi, both residents of Pinjora and Shahid Manzoor of Hillow Imamsahib.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

Legal Metrology Deptt penalizes erring traders

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

'Take holistic review of Muharram preparations'

Brein area reels under darkness

Four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, he added.

A case (FIR 191/20 20) under section 7/25, 18,39 ULA and 307 IPC has been registered in this regard, the officer added.

Related News