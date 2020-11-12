Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: November 12, 2020, 6:51 PM

Four injured in Bandipora tractor accident, two critical

The official said the injured were shifted to District hospital Bandipora for treatment.
GK Photo
GK Photo

Four persons were injured, two of them critically, after a tractor they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Buthoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

An official said the incident happened when a tractor on the way to Bandipora from mountainous Buthoo village skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

The official said the injured were shifted to District hospital Bandipora for treatment. However, two injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.

“Two critically injured have been shifted to Srinagar, others with minor injuries were discharged after basic treatment,” Bashir Ahmad Teeli, MS Bandipora hospital told Greater Kashmir.

The critically injured persons were identified as Altaf Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Zamaan Khan, a resident of Chuntimulla village and Muntazir Ahmad Baba son of Mohammad Yousuf Baba of Ahamshrif.

The other two injured are Altaf Ahmad Khan, son of Mohd Zaman Khan R/o Chuntimullah and Bilal Ahmad Reshi S/o Gh Mohd R/o Nathpora.

