Four injured in bear attack in Rajouri's Darhal

Four persons were injured after a bear attacked them in Chowkian village of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri district.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Shabir son of Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Shereen son of Kesar Mohammad, Niazullah son of Mohammad Naseeb, all residents of Chokiyan village and Mohammad Iqbal son of Lal Din, resident of Simbli Darhal.

Locals said that the men were working in their fields when a bear appeared from nearby bushes and attacked them leaving all four injured.

“The animal later escaped into the forest after which police and wildlife department teams have moved to the spot whereas the injured have been shifted to Darhal civil hospital for treatment,” said a police official.

