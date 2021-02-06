Four injured in mishap on Sgr-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Four persons were injured after two vehicles suffered a head on collision on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Levdora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday afternoon.

As per news agency KNO, officials identified the injured as Jaisu Singh from Bopal, Ganish Singh from Rajasthan, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh of Sirajpura area of Handwara and Mohammad Altaf from Budgam.

An official said that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in Qazigund where from three were referred to SMHS, Srinagar for specialized treatment as their condition is said to be critical.