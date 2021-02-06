Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Qazigund,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 4:12 PM

Four injured in mishap on Sgr-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Three injured persons were referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment as their condition is said to be critical.
GK Web Desk
Qazigund,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 4:12 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Four persons were injured after two vehicles suffered a head on collision on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Levdora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday afternoon.

As per news agency KNO, officials identified the injured as Jaisu Singh from Bopal, Ganish Singh from Rajasthan, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh of Sirajpura area of Handwara and Mohammad Altaf from Budgam.

Trending News
Representational Photo

House gutted in 'mysterious' fire incident

Image for representational purpose only [File]

5 Tulail villages without electricity all winter

Handwara villagers protest non-availability of passenger transport

Development or Desolation | Projected as 'tourist village' in 2012, Saderkoot still craves for progress

An official said that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in Qazigund where from three were referred to SMHS, Srinagar for specialized treatment as their condition is said to be critical.

Tagged in , ,
Related News